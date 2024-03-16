Osasuna vs Real Madrid, 2024 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Osasuna in what’s the last game before the upcoming FIFA break, which marks the beginning of the crucial stretch of the 2023-24 season. Los Blancos will be without Jude Bellingham and Brahim Diaz will likely replace him in the lineup.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Tchouameni, Valverde, Kroos, Brahim Vinicius, Joselu.

Osasuna predicted XI: Herrera, Areso, Garcia, Herrando, Cruz, Moncayola, Torro, Garcia, Mojica, Gomez, Budimir.

Ancelotti could start Joselu in the center of the offensive line given that his aerial presence could be helpful if Osasuna use a low block defensively.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 03/16/2024

Time: 16:15CET, 11:15am EST.

Venue: El Sadar, Pamplona, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

