Osasuna vs Real Madrid, 2024 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Osasuna in what’s the last game before the upcoming FIFA break, which marks the beginning of the crucial stretch of the 2023-24 season. Los Blancos will be without Jude Bellingham and Brahim Diaz will likely replace him in the lineup.
Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Tchouameni, Valverde, Kroos, Brahim Vinicius, Joselu.
Osasuna predicted XI: Herrera, Areso, Garcia, Herrando, Cruz, Moncayola, Torro, Garcia, Mojica, Gomez, Budimir.
Ancelotti could start Joselu in the center of the offensive line given that his aerial presence could be helpful if Osasuna use a low block defensively.
HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA
Date: 03/16/2024
Time: 16:15CET, 11:15am EST.
Venue: El Sadar, Pamplona, Spain.
Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC
Available Streaming: ESPN+
Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.
Loading comments...