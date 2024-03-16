 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Osasuna vs Real Madrid, 2024 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Who will lead the attacking line?

By Lucas Navarrete
Real Madrid visit Osasuna in what’s the last game before the upcoming FIFA break, which marks the beginning of the crucial stretch of the 2023-24 season. Los Blancos will be without Jude Bellingham and Brahim Diaz will likely replace him in the lineup.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Tchouameni, Valverde, Kroos, Brahim Vinicius, Joselu.

Osasuna predicted XI: Herrera, Areso, Garcia, Herrando, Cruz, Moncayola, Torro, Garcia, Mojica, Gomez, Budimir.

Ancelotti could start Joselu in the center of the offensive line given that his aerial presence could be helpful if Osasuna use a low block defensively.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 03/16/2024

Time: 16:15CET, 11:15am EST.

Venue: El Sadar, Pamplona, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

