Osasuna vs Real Madrid 2024 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid’s visit to Pamplona to face Osasuna will be the team’s last match before heading to the upcoming FIFA break. Los Blancos bounced back from their recent struggles with a solid home win against Celta last weekend, but facing Osasuna away from the Bernabeu should be tougher.

Furthermore, Ancelotti’s men will be without Jude Bellingham once again. Brahim will likely feature in the starting lineup behind the two attackers. Vinicius and Rodrygo would be the most likely option, but Ancelotti could also decide to start Joselu looking for more presence in the box against Osasuna’s defensive approach.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 03/16/2024

Time: 16:15CET, 11:15am EST.

Venue: El Sadar, Pamplona, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.