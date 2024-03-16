CONFIRMED lineups: Osasuna vs Real Madrid, 2024 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Osasuna in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Rudiger, Tchouameni, Mendy, Camavinga, Valverde, Kroos, Brahim, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Osasuna starting XI (TBC): Herrera, Areso, Garcia, Herrando, Cruz, Moncayola, Torro, Garcia, Mojica, Gomez, Budimir.

Joselu has been withdrawn from the squad list due to a stomach flu, so he won’t be available if Real Madrid need him later in the game.

This is the last game before the upcoming FIFA break, so it will be crucial for Real Madrid to earn the three points ahead of the crucial stretch of the 2023-24 season, where the team will face Manchester City in the Champions League Quarterfinals while defending their lead in La Liga table.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 03/16/2024

Time: 16:15CET, 11:15am EST.

Venue: El Sadar, Pamplona, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.