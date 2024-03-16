Immediate Reaction: Osasuna 2-4 Real Madrid

Osasuna 2-4 Real Madrid (Vinícius Júnior x2, Carvajal & Díaz). A big score-line on the road. Here is the reaction to the win. Still to come: Player ratings, after match quotes and a ManagingMadrid podcast.

After drawing arguably the best team in the world in Manchester City for the next rounf od the Champions League, it was time to start making some statements. Osasuna away provided a great opportunity for the team to look their best - and to do that newly acquired Moroccan international Brahim Díaz started in attack. Ferland Mendy continued to start at left-back, with Eduardo Camavinga continuing to enjoy his midfield spot. The bench was a skinny one, with no Castilla players at all called up to the squad for the first time in a while. Dani Carvajal captained the team.

It was all action in the first ten minutes, as Real Madrid pounced on a mistake to take the lead almost straight away through Vinícius Júnior. Osasuna levelled the score just as quickly from a flash shot that stunned Andriy Lunin in goal. Vinícius had a big chance to score again one minute later but should have done much better so close to goal. Madrid wouldn't have to wait long to score again, as Dani Carvajal was set up by Fede Valverde to restore that lead. Other than a few rough challenges, the chances dried up until Lunin was called to action again to keep his side ahead at half-time.

⚪️ Vinicius Jr has scored 6 goals in his last 4 games for Real Madrid.



18 goals and 8 assists in 28 games this season in all competitions for Vini. ✨



…and hat-trick of assists for Fede Valverde today vs Osasuna. pic.twitter.com/zsmY6MRmIR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 16, 2024

The second half may have had a slower start, but things still got going pretty rapidly. Brahim Díaz added to his high quality collection of goals by extending the lead after finding the bottom corner inside the area. Madrid continued to follow the trend of he game by again finding the next almost instantly after the last goal, with Vinícius adding to his tally with a precise effort past the goalkeeper. Rodrygo Goes had the chance to join the party but squandered his effort after doing well to create the space for himself in the box. The home side pulled one back with not much time to spare, making it 2-4 at full time - and a score line that Real Madrid may be less proud about. What did you think about the game?