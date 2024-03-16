 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Managing Madrid Podcast: Osasuna 2 - 4 Real Madrid, Post-game, La Liga 2023 - 2024

Kiyan and Lucas break down Real Madrid’s win at El Sadar

By Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete
CA Osasuna v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

  • Vinicius Jr’s performance
  • Fede Valvdere’s hat-trick of assists
  • Osasuna’s suicidal tactics
  • Eduardo Camavinga — dominant as the 6
  • Rodrygo’s performance
  • Brahim Diaz
  • Carlo Ancelotti’s post game quotes
  • Andriy Lunin
  • Militao — when will he be back for the Manchester City game? What’s the most realistic scenario?
  • And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM)

