Ancelotti: “Vinícius is an enormously decisive player and always wants more”

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke about the man of the moment following the 4-2 win over Osasuna as he praised Vinícius, as he said, “we’re talking about an enormously decisive player, who scored two today... and even with that, he always wants more. He was effective in every play he made, with and without the ball. He needs to control the pressure in these atmospheres a little more, yes.”

Ancelotti on how Vinícius Júnior can handle pressure better

“We all know that he is a very dangerous player. The rival fans whistle him, the opposing players kick him a lot, although today I think they were fair, they kicked him a lot, but within the rules. In this facet he can improve and he will improve, because he is humble, serious and intelligent.”

Ancelotti on what he said to Vinícius Júnior

“Nothing special. I congratulated him, because he played an extraordinary game, moving very well, generating danger... that’s where he has improved the most, because with the ball he has always been very good, but now he is being spectacular without it. He is very fast and moves with good timing.”

Ancelotti on reaching 200 Real Madrid wins

“I’m very proud, I’m very pleased and happy, but especially for the victory here. We played well and these are three very important points to get some distance in the table. We’re going into the break better than ever.”

Ancelotti on whether it will be hard to bring back Courtois given Lunin’s form

“He is doing well... and it is true that we have discovered a goalkeeper who gives us confidence. He’s safe and when Thibaut returns, we’ll see, because he’s coming off a very bad injury and we have to be careful, like with Militao. There is no hurry. Lunin is giving us security.”

Ancelotti on Brahim Díaz’s best position

“He is an attacking player, but he can cover all positions well, left wing, right wing, he links up well with Vinicius. The strength of him as an attacker is his mobility, it is difficult for opponents to fix positions, because they do not stop moving. This mobility gives us many opportunities up front.”

Ancelotti on Arda Güler’s halfway line shot

“Well... He’s a great talent, only a great talent can see something like that! It doesn’t matter that he didn’t score, for us it’s a goal.”