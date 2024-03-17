Three questions and three answers from Osasuna 2-4 Real Madrid

Real Madrid head into the international break off the back of another victory which has ensured that their unbeaten streak continues courtesy of a 4-2 win at El Sadar against Osasuna. The victory consolidates Real Madrid’s place at the top of LALIGA thanks to a brace from Vinícius Júnior, as well as goals from Dani Carvajal and Brahim Díaz.

Three answers

1. Who would step up in midfield?

With Jude Bellingham serving the second game of his two-match suspension, Real Madrid were again looking for a leader in midfield with very limited options. Despite the experience of the likes of Toni Kroos, no one player had stood out to take a game by the scruff of the neck against Celta Vigo. Against Osasuna, that man was Fede Valverde. With a hat trick of assists, for Dani Carvajal, Brahim Díaz and Vinícius Júnior’s second goal. That came in addition to seven duels won and a strong defensive performance, and all that was missing from his game was a goal for himself, which almost came at the death with a strong finish from just inside the box on 90 minutes which he sent just wide.

2. How would Real Madrid handle an in-form Ante Budimir?

With four goals in his last five games, Real Madrid knew that defensive success in Pamplona relied upon keeping Ante Budimir quiet. Ancelotti opted to go with Aurelién Tchouameni ahead of Nacho in defence, preferring the Frenchman’s height and aerial strength given a series of defensive lapses from the captain which have seen him lose his man and see Real Madrid concede what many would consider to be avoidable goals in recent weeks. It was also the first set piece goal conceded by Los Blancos in LALIGA thsi season. In the end, Budimir did get away at a set piece and tapped in at the far post with his left foot to take his tally for the season to 15 goals in 29 league games, just the third player to reach this figure in the same competition campaign with Osasuna, the first since Sabino Andonegui in 1957/58.

3. Could Real Madrid extend their best ever run at El Sadar?

This game provided a few different potential landmarks: stretching to 23 games unbeaten for the longest run since 2011/12, reaching Carlo Ancelotti’s 200th win as Real Madrid coach, and, perhaps most uniquely, extending their unbeaten run at El Sadar in LALIGA to the longest ever run against Osasuna. That came with a ninth game in a row, with six wins and three draws since a 2-1 defeat in May 2009 for a heavily-rotated Real Madrid side who also had Míchel Salgado and Klaas Jan Huntelaar sent off. Osasuna had won four of their last five at home heading into this game and El Sadar’s raucous atmosphere had developed a reputation, with coach Jagoba Arrasate even pointing to this game as one of the most important of the season for the home spectators. Extending this streak is an impressive feat.

Three questions

1. When will we see Vinícius Júnior again?

Vinícius Júnior was, once again, the main talking point of this game. He scored two goals, magnificently taken, and gave Osasuna defenders a run around for the full duration of the game, but also picked up his fifth yellow card, and his fourth in as many games, to ensure that he will be unavailable for the tie against Athletic Club after the international break. That means we won’t be seeing Vini in action for Real Madrid again until April 9th, against Manchester City of all people. The Brazilian showed the best and the worst of his game in Pamplona, and Carlo Ancelotti himself tried to keep the discourse firmly on the good, rather than the bad. However, having a break of such length now, just as he scored in four consecutive games, shows the frustration of having a player with as much temperament as he has talent.

2. Please can we see some more of Arda Güler?

There seems to a pattern developing that Carlo Ancelotti will introduce Arda Güler for the final few minutes of a game and he will become one of the big talking points to emerge from the game. Against Girona, he came on and won a penalty. Against Celta Vigo, he came on and scored. Against Osasuna, he came on, won possession in his own half, advanced and then hit the crossbar with an effort from the halfway line. The Turk is providing some real excitement for Madridistas and showing that he has what it takes to be competing for a starting role. With such an impact off the bench in recent weeks, it’s easy to see why so many are calling for Güler to have a more prominent role. It may be one thing to come off the bench against tired legs and already beaten opponents, but Güler’s confidence and technique are enough to give Real Madrid something to be excited about.

3. Will Thibaut Courtois come straight back in for Andriy Lunin?

Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin made two saves and produced another strong and confident display between the sticks. With Carlo Ancelotti having revealed that Thibaut Courtois will return to action after the international break, it will open up a real discussion over whether or not the Belgian should come straight back into the team. “He is doing well... and it is true that we have discovered a goalkeeper who gives us confidence,” Ancelotti said post-match. “He’s safe and when Thibaut returns, we’ll see, because he’s coming off a very bad injury and we have to be careful, like with Militao. There is no hurry. Lunin is giving us security.” Not for the first time this season, the Italian will have a tough decision to make between the sticks.