10 points: 17 March 2024

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Felipejack.

10 points ahead of Girona

A good win before the international break!

Rival Watch:



Girona loses 1-0 against Getafe.



Real Madrid are now 10 points ahead. pic.twitter.com/lxoGRetecP — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 16, 2024

Vini continued his good form. This season he has played 28 games, scored 18 goals and made 8 assists.

Arda needs to play more!!

- Subbed on in the 77th minute against Girona, wins a penalty

- Subbed on in the 89th minute against Celta, scores a goal

- Subbed on in the 85th minute against Osasuna, delivers a moment of brilliance & almost scores a Puskás worthy goal



⭐️ Arda Güler. pic.twitter.com/7IwDsbPdvf — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 16, 2024

No Real Madrid football for the next 15 days.