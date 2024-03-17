10 points: 17 March 2024

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
10 points ahead of Girona
A good win before the international break!
Rival Watch:— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 16, 2024
Girona loses 1-0 against Getafe.
Real Madrid are now 10 points ahead. pic.twitter.com/lxoGRetecP
Vini continued his good form. This season he has played 28 games, scored 18 goals and made 8 assists.
Arda needs to play more!!
- Subbed on in the 77th minute against Girona, wins a penalty— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 16, 2024
- Subbed on in the 89th minute against Celta, scores a goal
- Subbed on in the 85th minute against Osasuna, delivers a moment of brilliance & almost scores a Puskás worthy goal
⭐️ Arda Güler. pic.twitter.com/7IwDsbPdvf
No Real Madrid football for the next 15 days.
