Chants of “Vinicius die” captured on camera at El Sadar

After Real Madrid’s convincing win over Osasuna at El Sadar on Saturday night, Movistar released a video which captures chants from fans singing “Vinicius die”. The chants in the video came about during a corner kick that took place, and they can be heard loud and clear:

Chants of "Vinicius die" in El Sadar.



The reality we live in week to week.pic.twitter.com/mdBcWfx29H — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) March 17, 2024

These instances are all too prevalent in La Liga, and without enough severe consequences, the abuse will likely continue, as it has been for a long time.

Spanish media outlet Marca reveals more, as today they published what actually happened during the incident, making the entire situation even more distressing:

“Dani Carvajal made the gesture to the match referee, putting his finger to his ear so that he could listen and take note of what was being heard,” Marca writes about the corner kick which was captured on film. “However, Martínez Munuera did not mention this event in the arbitration report. In the section corresponding to the public, the Valencian referee wrote: “Normal.””

Now we wait to see if there will be any action taken by La Liga, or it the matter will escalate to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. That situation surrounding Vinicius has gotten out of control, and the hostility from opposing fans continues to rise. Just last week, there was video footage released of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid fans outside the Montjuic and Metropolitano respectively before their Champions League games, singing racist chants against Vinicius, despite the Brazilian not even being there, and, let’s be honest, even if he was, none of these actions are justified.