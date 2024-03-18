Daily Thread: 18 March 2024

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Felipejack , Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Valyrian Steel.

The League is far from over!!

If it wasn’t obvious before, it should be now. It almost always comes down to the big 2 in Spain. Impressive result for the Catalans at the Wanda especially missing key players shows that they cannot be taken lightly. 10 games undefeated right now with a Clasico looming ahead. No Slipups can be afforded and still all to play for in La Liga.

9 games to go. pic.twitter.com/ggQc8BzxHA — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 17, 2024

For us it’s a goal.

Massive praise from the coach. Now he needs to backup it up with more playing time for the lad.

️ Carlo Ancelotti: "Arda Güler es un gran talento, solo un jugador así puede ver esa jugada, no importa que no sea gol para nosotros es gol." pic.twitter.com/w8IcNo0n1B — REAL MADRID FANS (@AdriRM33) March 16, 2024

WE WERE SO CLOSE TO GREATNESS MAN. Carlo needs to give Arda MORE minutes. This boy is too special to be only getting 5-6 mins a game pic.twitter.com/COzSyVrs4p — WolfRMFC (@WolfRMFC) March 16, 2024

️ Carlo Ancelotti on Arda Güler's shot from half line: “Only a great talent can see a play like that. It doesn't matter that the ball didn’t go in.” pic.twitter.com/vLVz2YtcDc — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) March 16, 2024

Arda Güler — making it count in limited minutes. ALSO: GIVE HIM HIS GOAL. (Via @kiyanso on the @managingmadrid podcast) pic.twitter.com/fRpPWTqnFU — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) March 17, 2024

Possibly!!!