Courtois and Militao will be back against Manchester City, says Ancelotti

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti had some interesting things to say about Eder Militao and Thibaut Courtois when he was asked about the upcoming Champions League Quarterfinals against Manchester City.

“Courtois and Militão have just this week started working with the group, completing normal training sessions. During the break they will play two friendlies against the youth team and, yes, I think they can make it. In fact, the idea is that they will be available on the 31st, against Athletic, but we won’t risk anything, that’s more than clear to us,” he said.

While it’s important to mention that their presence on the field in such a big game after missing an extended period of time seems unlikely, Ancelotti appears to be keen on their return, knowing that they would increase Madrid’s chances of beating City if they’re 100% ready to play.

However, the Italian coach will likely keep his cards close to his chest until the very end, so while Courtois and Militao might indeed be available when Los Blancos host City on April 9th, it will be interesting to see if they actually start against Guardiola’s team.