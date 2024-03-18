Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Atletico melt against Barca again, PLUS: UCL PREDICTIONS

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn:

Barcelona - Atletico: A reflection on the ‘rivlary’

Joao Felix — ultimate Atletico villain part 2

Robert Lewandowski back to form

Atletico — helpless if they play against Barca in the semis?

Atletico’s pressing

Ter Stegen

Revisiting the history of Barca vs Atletico in the Champions League

Will Carlo Ancelotti get sacked if Manchester City destroy Real Madrid again?

Can Arda Güler crack the Real Madrid rotation next season?

UCL predictions

Kiyan vs Diego who is a better penalty taker?

And much more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

