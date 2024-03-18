Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Atletico melt against Barca again, PLUS: UCL PREDICTIONS

AUDIO:
VIDEO:
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn:
- Barcelona - Atletico: A reflection on the ‘rivlary’
- Joao Felix — ultimate Atletico villain part 2
- Robert Lewandowski back to form
- Atletico — helpless if they play against Barca in the semis?
- Atletico’s pressing
- Ter Stegen
- Revisiting the history of Barca vs Atletico in the Champions League
- Will Carlo Ancelotti get sacked if Manchester City destroy Real Madrid again?
- Can Arda Güler crack the Real Madrid rotation next season?
- UCL predictions
- Kiyan vs Diego who is a better penalty taker?
- And much more.
Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version once per week exclusively on Patreon.com/Churrosytacticas.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas
Loading comments...