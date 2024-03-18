 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Atletico melt against Barca again, PLUS: UCL PREDICTIONS

Kiyan and Diego reflect on the Atletico - Barcelona ‘rivalry’

By Kiyan Sobhani
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn:

  • Barcelona - Atletico: A reflection on the ‘rivlary’
  • Joao Felix — ultimate Atletico villain part 2
  • Robert Lewandowski back to form
  • Atletico — helpless if they play against Barca in the semis?
  • Atletico’s pressing
  • Ter Stegen
  • Revisiting the history of Barca vs Atletico in the Champions League
  • Will Carlo Ancelotti get sacked if Manchester City destroy Real Madrid again?
  • Can Arda Güler crack the Real Madrid rotation next season?
  • UCL predictions
  • Kiyan vs Diego who is a better penalty taker?
  • And much more.

Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version once per week exclusively on Patreon.com/Churrosytacticas.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas

