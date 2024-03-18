Managing Madrid Podcast: How should Real Madrid approach the Manchester City game tactically?

On this Members-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani discusses:

How should Real Madrid approach the Manchester City game tactically?

Reasons for optimism

Last season’s tactical mess and burden on Vinicius Jr’s shoulders

Going over all the tactical issues at the Etihad last season and how to rectify them

Is it a blessing to face Man City and not later?

How much would it change our season if Rodrygo started scoring more?

How important is symmetry in the line-up?

And more.

