Managing Madrid Podcast: Special Guest Mink Peeters

In late 2014, Mink Peeters was one of the biggest talents in world football, and Real Madrid signed him from Ajax to launch their now widely successful youth development policy. The first in a long line of talents brought to the club, the Dutchman now sits down with Castilla Corner to take a look at his newest adventure in Austria, breakdown at his time at Real Madrid, and reveal his best stories from in and around Valdebebas. Listen below for the full podcast with Sam Sharpe and Hridyam Arora:

A text version will soon be published for those who prefer reading.

What we discussed:

How it was like to be a Real Madrid player

Who he played with during his time at Ajax’s academy

How proud he is of his former teammates that have made it to the big stage

His personal favourite moment in a Real Madrid shirt

His best stories from around Valdebebas

The best player he has ever played with at Real Madrid

Where he is now and what he is doing

And much, much more.

Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively on: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Sam Sharpe (@CastillaStats)

Hridyam Arora (@hridarora22)