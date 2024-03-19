 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 19 March 2024

Tuesday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
CA Osasuna v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Ion Alcoba Beitia/Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Felipejack , Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Valyrian Steel.

It’s time to enforce playing behind closed doors.

Vinicius is even getting targeted when he’s not playing. Since clubs clearly cannot control their fans, take a hard stance. Force clubs to play behind closed doors. Maybe they’ll wake up when revenues take a hit.

Air Lunin.

With Courtois and Militao working against the clock during this FIFA break so that they can actually play against Manchester City, it looks like Lunin is set to resume his bench roll once again. Having been lights out this season and bringing us thus far, the thought of that seems very unfair. Personally I think he should see out the season as our starting keeper and Courtois can resume starting duties next season onwards. What do ya’ll think?

Poll

If both keepers are healthy who should start for the rest of the season?

view results
  • 24%
    Courtois
    (63 votes)
  • 75%
    Lunin
    (194 votes)
257 votes total Vote Now

Only thing we can hope for this international break.

No injuries please.

