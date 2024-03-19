Daily Thread: 19 March 2024

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Felipejack , Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Valyrian Steel.

It’s time to enforce playing behind closed doors.

Vinicius is even getting targeted when he’s not playing. Since clubs clearly cannot control their fans, take a hard stance. Force clubs to play behind closed doors. Maybe they’ll wake up when revenues take a hit.

This is absolutely shocking:



"Dani Carvajal made the gesture to the match referee, putting his finger to his ear so that he could listen and take note of what was being heard. However, Martínez Munuera did not mention this event in the arbitration report. In the section… https://t.co/1vRFii6kpw — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) March 17, 2024

BREAKING: Real Madrid have officially announced that they have filed a complaint against referee Juan Martínez Munuera.



“This collegiate omitted, voluntarily and deliberately, the insults & vexatious screams repeatedly directed at our player Viní Jr, despite being insistently… pic.twitter.com/tGq0CBFvLk — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 18, 2024

NEW: FIFA want to toughen the punishment for racist chants & insults that happen on the pitch.



Gianni Infantino wants to introduce a sanctioning rule, and for this he even wants to count on the support of governments. @jfelixdiaz pic.twitter.com/y2Dv7droV4 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 18, 2024

Air Lunin.

With Courtois and Militao working against the clock during this FIFA break so that they can actually play against Manchester City, it looks like Lunin is set to resume his bench roll once again. Having been lights out this season and bringing us thus far, the thought of that seems very unfair. Personally I think he should see out the season as our starting keeper and Courtois can resume starting duties next season onwards. What do ya’ll think?

Poll If both keepers are healthy who should start for the rest of the season? Courtois

Lunin vote view results 24% Courtois (63 votes)

75% Lunin (194 votes) 257 votes total Vote Now

Andriy Lunin manpic.twitter.com/IpGWlRbKDE — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) March 16, 2024

Only thing we can hope for this international break.

No injuries please.