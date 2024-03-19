Real Madrid Issues Official Statement Condemning Insults Directed at Vinicius Jr at El Sadar

Real Madrid’s latest away victory against Osasuna was once again marred by shameful behaviour in the stands and insults targeted at Vinicius Jr. Following the encounter, Movistar released a video which clearly captured fans chanting “Vinicius die” during a corner kick.
Even more staggering was that referee Juan Martinez Munuera, fully aware of what was happening, ignored it, and refused to take action.
Real Madrid issued an official statement condemning the egregious insults hurled at their player and criticizing referee Juan Martinez Munuera for neglecting to address the issue.
After the serious insults uttered, once again, against our player Vinicius Junior, in this case during the last League match played by our team at El Sadar, Real Madrid CF communicates the following:
-Our club has filed a complaint with the Disciplinary Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation against the match referee Juan Martínez Munuera, as a result of the negligent drafting of the referee’s report. This referee voluntarily and deliberately omitted the insults and humiliating shouts repeatedly directed towards our player Vinicius Junior, despite being warned insistently by our players at the same time they were occurring.
-In addition, Real Madrid has also filed a complaint with this federative body in relation to the aforementioned insults and humiliating shouts, and has forwarded them to the State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance in the Sports, so that those who uttered them are identified and punished.
-In light of these unfortunate events that occurred in El Sadar, Real Madrid has expanded the complaint that it presented last Friday, March 15, to the State Attorney General’s Office against crimes of hate and discrimination, for the racist and hateful insults directed towards our player. Vinicius Junior in the vicinity of the Olympic stadium in Montjuic and the Metropolitan stadium in Madrid, requesting that the perpetrators be identified.
Real Madrid once again condemns these violent attacks of racism, discrimination and hatred, and demands that the necessary measures be taken, once and for all, in order to eradicate the violence that our player Vinicius Junior has been suffering.
