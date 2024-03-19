Real Madrid Issues Official Statement Condemning Insults Directed at Vinicius Jr at El Sadar

Real Madrid’s latest away victory against Osasuna was once again marred by shameful behaviour in the stands and insults targeted at Vinicius Jr. Following the encounter, Movistar released a video which clearly captured fans chanting “Vinicius die” during a corner kick.

Even more staggering was that referee Juan Martinez Munuera, fully aware of what was happening, ignored it, and refused to take action.

This is absolutely shocking:



"Dani Carvajal made the gesture to the match referee, putting his finger to his ear so that he could listen and take note of what was being heard. However, Martínez Munuera did not mention this event in the arbitration report. In the section… https://t.co/1vRFii6kpw — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) March 17, 2024

Real Madrid issued an official statement condemning the egregious insults hurled at their player and criticizing referee Juan Martinez Munuera for neglecting to address the issue.

