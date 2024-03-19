Brahim ahead of Morocco debut: “I want to make the whole country proud”

Real Madrid attacker Brahim Diaz arrived in Morocco this Monday ahead of his debut for that national team in the two friendlies against Angola and Mauritania. Amidst a big crowd and huge expectation, Brahim was presented with Morocco’s number 10, proving that he will be one of the leaders of that team.

“I see a lot of passion for football and excitement about my presence here. Now it’s my turn to return that excitement on the field so that we can place Morocco on top of international football, which is what matters most,” said Brahim.

Diaz chose to play for Morocco after spending the last few years waiting for the Spanish national team to call him up. That ultimately didn’t happen and Brahim ended up deciding to defend Morocco’s red jersey.

“I believe you can clearly see how happy I am by looking at my face. Now I will give my very best so that I make the whole country and my family proud, so that we can help this national team improve and grow as a team. Now it’s time to play football and that’s the most beautiful thing,” he added.