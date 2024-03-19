OFFICIAL: Courtois tears meniscus on his right knee

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois’ return to the pitch has been further delayed after he sustained a meniscus tear in his right knee during training on Tuesday. The setback comes just as Courtois was nearing recovery from a torn ACL in his left knee, an injury he suffered last summer.

Club sources informed Managing Madrid that Courtois left the training session in tears following the new injury. While the ACL injury required surgery, it’s important to note that this meniscus tear is in the opposite knee.

After the tests carried out today on our player Thibaut Courtois, he has been diagnosed with a tear of the internal meniscus of his right knee. The injury occurred during today’s training session. Pending evolution.

Source: Realmadrid.com

The recovery timeline for the meniscus tear is estimated to be around two months, effectively ruling Courtois out for the remainder of the season. A decision on potential surgery to repair the meniscus will be made shortly in consultation with team doctors.

Despite this latest setback, reports indicate the injury is not career-threatening, and Courtois is expected to be back in time for pre-season training.