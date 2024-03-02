Open Thread: March 2, 2023

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d love to do an action movie night with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.
First Things First
Real Madrid play football today! pic.twitter.com/fi74CceXyZ— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) March 2, 2024
Jude’s Back
After 20 days, Jude Bellingham plays football tonight. pic.twitter.com/8icXggzdbj— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 2, 2024
Yes, It’s Been That Long
Vini is still a youngster and plenty of people still refer to him as a talent.. Yet, the man’s about to play his 250th game for Real Madrid. He’s been bleeding white for years now and we can do little more that sit back and keep enjoying the show.
Vinicius will make his 250th appearance for Real Madrid tomorrow.— ultrarmcf (@ultrarmcf_) March 1, 2024
He has really come a long way. pic.twitter.com/IzRaO1pVar
Viní Jr. will make his 250th appearance for Real Madrid tonight.— (@_MadridTimes) March 2, 2024
(@MelchorRuizCope) pic.twitter.com/H7QlfHdQVJ
And Speaking of Legacy
On this day in 2017:— CristianoXtra (@CristianoXtra_) March 1, 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo saves Real Madrid from a loss by scoring two goals in the last minutes of the game against Las Palmas in La Liga
pic.twitter.com/zHFbkZLxzM
Loading comments...