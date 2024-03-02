 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: March 2, 2023

A Matchday Edition of the Daily Merengue!

By NeRObutBlanco
Daniel Ceballos of Real Madrid CF competes for the ball with... Photo by Federico Titone/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d love to do an action movie night with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Jude’s Back

Yes, It’s Been That Long

Vini is still a youngster and plenty of people still refer to him as a talent.. Yet, the man’s about to play his 250th game for Real Madrid. He’s been bleeding white for years now and we can do little more that sit back and keep enjoying the show.

And Speaking of Legacy

