Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Valencia

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Saturday’s away match against Valencia, which is expected to be a tough and intense one for Los Blancos.
REAL MADRID SQUAD:
Goalkeepers: Lunin, Kepa and Fran.
Defenders: Carvajal, Nacho, Lucas Vázquez, Fran García, Rüdiger and Mendy.
Midfielders: Bellingham, Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, Ceballos and Arda Güler.
Forwards: Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Joselu and Brahim.
Luckily enough, coach Carlo Ancelotti has recovered most of his depth for this one, with key players like Jude Bellingham, Dani Carvajal and Eduardo Camavinga returning to the squad.
HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA
Date: 03/02/2024
Time: 21:00CET, 03:00pm EST.
Venue: Mestalla, Valencia, Spain.
Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC
Available Streaming: ESPN+
