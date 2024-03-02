 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Valencia vs Real Madrid, 2024 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Will Tchouameni start in the center of the defensive line?

By Lucas Navarrete
Rayo Vallecano v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Real Madrid visit Mestalla in what’s expected to be one of the toughest away games on Los Blancos’ remaining schedule. Valencia will play with a lot of intensity and physicality and much of the spotlight will be placed on Vinicius Junior, who will be under a lot of pressure.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Tchouameni, Kroos, Valverde, Bellingham, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Valencia predicted XI: Mamardashvili, Foulquier, Diakhaby, Mosquera, Gaya, Perez, Guillamon, Pepelu, Canos, Duro, Yaremchuk.

Real Madrid have the better team and the depth needed to beat a team like Valencia, but Ancelotti’s men will have to match their intensity if they want to come away with the three points.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 03/02/2024

Time: 21:00CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Mestalla, Valencia, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

