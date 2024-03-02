Valencia vs Real Madrid 2024 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid visit Valencia in what’s undoubtedly going to be one of the toughest fixtures on the team’s schedule. Mestalla has always been a very tough venue for Real Madrid, given that Valencia always play with a lot of intensity and physicality against Los Blancos.

Luckily enough for coach Carlo Ancelotti, Jude Bellingham is back with the team and 100% ready to start and make an impact. His ankle injury also gave him the opportunity to rest after an exhausting first half of the season, so it’s clear that the midfielder will be ready to contribute.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 03/02/2024

Time: 21:00CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Mestalla, Valencia, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.