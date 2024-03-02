 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

CONFIRMED lineups: Valencia vs Real Madrid, 2024 La Liga

All set.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
RCD Mallorca v Rayo Vallecano - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Cristian Trujillo/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Valencia in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Rudiger, Tchouameni, Mendy, Camavinga, Kroos, Valverde, Bellingham, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Valencia starting XI: Mamardashvili, Foulquier, Diakhaby, Mosquera, Gaya, Perez, Guillamon, Pepelu, Canos, Duro, Yaremchuk.

Just as expected, Bellingham is back in the lineup after missing the last few weeks with an ankle injury. The midfielder could be somewhat rusty after his absence from the pitch, but his return should definitely boost Real Madrid’s goalscoring and playmaking.

It will be crucial for Madrid to match Valencia’s intensity.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 03/02/2024

Time: 21:00CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Mestalla, Valencia, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid