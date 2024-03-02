CONFIRMED lineups: Valencia vs Real Madrid, 2024 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Valencia in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Rudiger, Tchouameni, Mendy, Camavinga, Kroos, Valverde, Bellingham, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Valencia starting XI: Mamardashvili, Foulquier, Diakhaby, Mosquera, Gaya, Perez, Guillamon, Pepelu, Canos, Duro, Yaremchuk.

Just as expected, Bellingham is back in the lineup after missing the last few weeks with an ankle injury. The midfielder could be somewhat rusty after his absence from the pitch, but his return should definitely boost Real Madrid’s goalscoring and playmaking.

It will be crucial for Madrid to match Valencia’s intensity.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 03/02/2024

Time: 21:00CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Mestalla, Valencia, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

