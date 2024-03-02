Immediate Reaction: Valencia 2-2 Real Madrid

Valencia 2-2 Real Madrid (Vinícius Júnior x2). A tense draw. Here is my reaction to the match. More on the way: Player ratings, post game quotes and a podcast with Kiyan.

A trip to the Mestalla was always a tense a volatile occasion for Real Madrid, but after the events of the past season or so it was set to be further heightened this time around. In a first that I can remember, the team would be wearing the away kit of last season as all of their current kits were deemed a clash with Valencia’s strip. Jude Bellingham was back in for his side, joined by Eduardo Camavinga, Fede Valverde and Toni Kroos. Aurélien Tchouaméni slotted in at centre-back ahead of Nacho Fernández. Joselu Mato returned to the bench after some time out. Dani Carvajal took the captains armband for this one.

The first half got off to a really slow start, just the way that Valencia would have wanted. Things took a turn when yet another Real Madrid Castilla graduate decided to score against his former club. Hugo Duro headed the ball well past Andriy Lunin to give the home side the lead, and three minutes later they would have another. Roman Yaremchuk combined a bit of luck with a bit of skill to shock the visitors and make it a 2-0 lead from seemingly nowhere. Madrid didn’t really switch on, even after that - right until Vinícius Júnior gave them a lifeline right before half time after Dani Carvajal’s cross went through the crowd and found him for an easy tap-in. 2-1 at half time.

That goal at the end of the 1st half was massive. Desperately needed after a half where everything went wrong: Struggled under Valencia's zonal high press, couldn't break lines when Baraja's men dropped into a compact mid-block. Mistakes all over the place. Rough all around.



The Second half saw improvements from Madrid, as Jude Bellingham forced the keeper into a save within the first ten minutes. Andriy Lunin had to be on his toes to ensure that his side still had a fighting chance moving forwards, and it would prove to be an important interaction. The next chance saw the next goal, as another decent cross, this time from Brahim Díaz put the ball on a plate for Vinícius Júnior to plod the ball home and make it even. Mouctar Diakhaby had to come off with a nasty injury (speedy recovery), and there would be some penalty drama in extra time as Valencia were denied a penalty by VAR. Peter Federico González, on loan from Real Madrid as of January, really could have taken this Castilla curse to a new level late on, but fortunately just missed the target with seconds to spare. Full time, 2-2 - and two further points dropped away from home. Thoughts, Madrid fans?