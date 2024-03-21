Real Deal Pods: Why is Athleticism Underrated?

In this edition of the Real Deal, we welcome guest Joel Adejola to dive deep into the often overlooked role of athleticism in football. We explore how physical attributes like speed, strength, and stamina can be game-changers on the pitch, and why they’re frequently underrated in player evaluations and projections.

Through compelling case studies, we illustrate how raw athletic talent has propelled some of the game’s biggest stars to the top. From the blistering pace of Vinicius Jr. and Mo Salah to the explosive power of Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo, we discuss how athleticism is often a crucial differentiator at the elite level.

We also tackle the cognitive biases that lead many casual fans and armchair analysts to underestimate the importance of physicality in the modern game. And we showcase some of the most impressive physical transformations in recent memory, highlighting the growing emphasis on fitness and conditioning in professional football.

Whether you’re a data-driven analyst or a passionate fan, this episode will challenge your assumptions about what it takes to succeed in the world’s most popular sport. Tune in and discover why athleticism might just be football’s most underrated weapon.

TIMESTAMPS:

2:20 Antony v Anthony Elanga: A tale of two wingers

9:00 The curious case of Jadon Sancho

14:16 Vinicius Jr. v Rodrygo Goes: A case study

20:12 Why Vinicius and Salah are still underrated

23:31 Lionel Messi & Lamine Yamal

29:55 Gareth Bale: the ultimate athletic specimen

33:32 Cristiano Ronaldo

39:33 Haaland’s Haters

43:53 Cognitive biases against athleticism from casuals

54:55 Football’s biggest physical transformations

YOUTUBE: