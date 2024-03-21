Daily Thread: 21 March 2024

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

If true and considering he currently makes over 35Mil post tax that’s quite a massive decline in salary. I wonder if there’s a large multi year bonus component to bring his salary in line with the rest of the squad.

Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappé have an AGREEMENT over his salary.



It will be similar to Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham. @FabrizioRomano pic.twitter.com/QnpPGfkB9F — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 20, 2024

What’s going on with Castilla?

Raul’s team isn’t getting the desired results and are currently languishing in 13th place. Sam’s article provides an in depth insight on what’s going with the academy.

It’s been a while now since I’ve felt a real drop in quality and interest at Castilla despite stronger coverage



The recent discussions around the Real Madrid academy & the Mink Peeters podcast has inspired me to write this piece. La Fábrica: Dormant or Doomed?



I hope you enjoy! https://t.co/y1DrpZPLE3 — Real Madrid Castilla Stats (@CastillaStats) March 20, 2024

ICYMI: Atletico melt against Barca again.

In this Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan and Diego pack in a lot of topics including the Atletico - Barcelona ‘rivalry’, Robert Lewandowski back to form and more. Give it a listen.