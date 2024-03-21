 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 21 March 2024

Thursday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid via Getty Images

Getting Closer!!

If true and considering he currently makes over 35Mil post tax that’s quite a massive decline in salary. I wonder if there’s a large multi year bonus component to bring his salary in line with the rest of the squad.

What’s going on with Castilla?

Raul’s team isn’t getting the desired results and are currently languishing in 13th place. Sam’s article provides an in depth insight on what’s going with the academy.

ICYMI: Atletico melt against Barca again.

In this Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan and Diego pack in a lot of topics including the Atletico - Barcelona ‘rivalry’, Robert Lewandowski back to form and more. Give it a listen.

