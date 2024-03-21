Joselu: “I hope to stay with Real Madrid on a permanent deal”

Real Madrid striker Joselu Mato talked in an interview with ABC where he explained his situation in the club and the odds of him staying as a Real Madrid player when the 2023-24 season ends.

“I hope to stay with Real Madrid on a permanent deal. I had a clause that if Espanyol went down, I could go out on loan. And well, Madrid had the opportunity, they thought it was convenient to be able to trigger it. And here I am,” he said when asked about his situation.

Joselu explained that there are several ramifications that could happen this upcoming summer.

“Well, there’s a contract, an option to buy, Madrid can buy me in the summer. There are many situations, if Espanyol doesn’t go up, if they do go up. A lot of things that can happen,” he added.

It’s clear that Joselu wants to stay, but will Real Madrid be keen on triggering that option even if they secure the signing of Kylian Mbappe? Would Joselu accept that role in order to stay or would he want more minutes elsewhere?

Joselu has performed at a high level in the minutes he’s been given, so Real Madrid will have an interesting decision to make.