Real Madrid Sending Scouts to France to Monitor Rising Star Leny Yoro

With uncertainty over the future of Nacho Fernandez (his contract expires this summer, and he may or may not be renewed), as well as question marks over the health of an ageing David Alaba who will be coming back from an ACL injury next season, Real Madrid are looking ahead to future replacements in defense. Recent reports from Fabrizio Romano suggest that Real Madrid are intensifying their scouting efforts in France, focusing particularly on one promising prospect – Leny Yoro.

Yoro, a young talent making waves in French football circles, has captured the attention of Real Madrid’s recruitment team. According to Romano’s report, the Spanish giants are not only interested in securing Yoro’s services for the present but also view him as a vital asset for their future endeavors.

Real Madrid’s keen interest in Yoro comes amidst stiff competition from other European powerhouses, most notably Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Romano’s insights reveal that PSG has been actively pursuing Yoro, indicating a long-standing interest in the player.

Yoro’s rise to prominence has been nothing short of impressive. He’s is good on the ball (though lacks a bit of progressive passing) and is in the 70th percentile among defenders when it comes to interceptions. He is still just 18 years old.

It’s still unclear whether or not Real Madrid will sign Yoro or be able to outbid PSG for him. But they do need to start a center-back transition sooner rather than later, especially if Nacho does not renew.