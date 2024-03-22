Eduardo Camavinga’s defensive positioning and the process of Real Madrid’s results

These observations — where I look at Real Madrid’s history, its players on loan, Castilla, tactical tidbits, and other relevant thoughts — are now a regular thing. All previous editions can be found here.

Two things on my mind as we head into the international break: Camavinga’s defense, and Real Madrid getting the job done against Leipzig despite not playing particularly well.

Results without performance

It is Real Madrid heritage to grind out results when not playing well. In the Champions League, it has been this way enough times to simply laugh it off. There are seasons where Real Madrid steamroll through, without inflicting doubt that they are the best team in the world. There are other season where they are underdogs (and there have been plenty of those in history) where they punch above their weight before lifting the trophy at the end.

This season, they are somewhere in between. They have a collection of talent that can go toe-to-toe with anyone, and, results wise, they have barely faltered. The eye test at times has told us something different than the results: that this is a team that has gone through impressive patches filled with beautiful football amid injury crises; with a recent run of form that has been far below Real Madrid standards, on both ends of the field.

The two legs against Leipzig were jarringly bad, akin to the performances in 2022 against PSG, Manchester City, and the second leg vs Chelsea. The main difference this season was that Real Madrid didn’t really ‘arrive’ with the second half blitz like they did in those ties. In 2022, they were dominated, but they also dominated the final moments. This time, there was no real period of domination; rather one moment of brilliance in each leg (Brahim Diaz’s solo belter in Leipzig, and a lethal Bellingham / Vinicius transition attack in Madrid) — along with goalkeeping heroics from Andriy Lunin throughout.

Sometimes, you just need to buy yourself time: Keep winning and keep improving. Count your blessings you’ve advanced, but take notes on all the things that went wrong. And by all means, Carlo Ancelotti is not ignorant to what went wrong against Leipzig. “Mea culpa”, the last line in one of his post-game quotes, summarized what went wrong. In his words: “Lack of pressing, lack of verticality, too many lateral passes”

But he knew about those problems from the first leg as well — consistent themes that lingered into the second leg. When I asked Ancelotti what he wants to improve on in the second leg, he emphasized ‘transitions’. In part, that’s what the line-up consisting of five midfielders — albeit in a 4-3-3 with Valderde being pushed to the right wing — aimed to do: stop Leipzig’s transitions.

But beyond the line-up, there were tactical reasons why that specific goal was not achieved. In theory, you had all the pieces, on paper, to zip up defensive lines in transition with all your best midfield trackers on the field. The reasons it failed were not just down to the names in the XI, it was their positioning when the ball was lost in their slow build-up.

Leipzig sat in a compact mid-block, shifting often in a 4-4-2 behind the ball where, just like the first leg, they aimed to cut the passing lanes to two players in particular: Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga. (In the first leg, it was Brahim’s supply they cut-off brilliantly, though the Spaniard still had some great moments.)

Real Madrid’s slow build-up reacted by shifting their attention to get the ball out wide to the flanks, where Leipzig rotated quickly and thieved possession. In those moments, the wing-backs were high up the field, and there were too many players ahead of the ball to recover. Had Leipzig had a clinical finisher, and / or Andriy Lunin not transcended, Real Madrid are out.

But that has to be put behind the team now. It is not beyond them to raise their level, again, as the European season progresses. Don’t write them off just yet. There are probably gears not reached.

Ancelotti spoke after the game that Eder Militao and Thibaut Courtois may return for the quarter-finals. Courtois recently suffered another injury set-back, but, thankfully, his return isn’t needed as hastily; but a peak Militao returning would be a huge boost to the defensive line.

Eduardo Camavinga things

It’s been fun watching Eduardo Camavinga do all the things he’s good at at an elite level over the last few games. Camavinga is uber present; hard to miss. He’s covering every blade of grass, carrying the ball, passing well, moving between lines, dribbling through traffic, and bouncing off players who try to dispossess him. He is cobra-tackling everyone.

Part of the reason you always notice Camavinga — often more than anyone — when he’s on the field is because he has a ceaseless motor off the ball. When the team is in ball progression mode, Camavinga moves constantly, looking to get on the ball as much as possible in multiple different channels.

On defense, his off-ball mechanisms are the same, but more tranquil and less flashy. The only thing swanky about his defense is his slide tackling. Most of his defending is subtle. But I enjoy watching his positioning. The way he sets himself up enables him to pounce on heavy touches and loose balls while cutting off passing lanes. This longer clip from his performance against Celta Vigo (where he and Luka Modric were excellent alongside each other) gives a glimpse of his thought-process and placement on defense:

Camavinga doesn’t get into goal-threatening positions that much, but I am a big fan of seeing the more daring side of him, where he takes on players and unleashes shots. These haven’t gone in, yet (he only has two career-goals at Real Madrid), but he should be given the green light on plays like this: