Daily Thread: 22 March 2024

Training continues at Valdebebas!!
All eyes on Militao’s progress. Apparently he’s close to returning, but at this moment, it’s ruled out that he starts vs Manchester City at the Bernabéu.
⚽ ️#RMCity pic.twitter.com/0ddLLzFLHi— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) March 21, 2024
Eder Militão played in a warm up match with Real Madrid Castilla today. pic.twitter.com/OKKW1qkkur— (@_MadridTimes) March 20, 2024
Why do fans tend to underrate Athleticism?
It’s more relevant than ever in today’s game which also leads to nostalgia of how things were in the past. Watch this interesting discussion.
Why is Athleticism Underrated?— The Real Deal (@RealDealPods) March 20, 2024
Exploring the game-breaking impact of speed, strength, and stamina in the beautiful game
We welcome guest @joeladejola to dive deep into the often overlooked role of athleticism in football. We explore how physical attributes like speed, strength,… pic.twitter.com/8ndtY3f28w
Should Joselu be kept for next season?
The price is low and he’s outperformed expectations. I vote yay. What about ya’ll?
Joselu: “I hope to stay with Real Madrid on a permanent deal”— Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) March 21, 2024
The striker talked about his situation in an interview with ABC.https://t.co/ukginXGeOR
Poll
Should Real Madrid include Joselu in next year’s squad?
-
84%
Yay
-
15%
Nay
