Daily Thread: 22 March 2024

All eyes on Militao’s progress. Apparently he’s close to returning, but at this moment, it’s ruled out that he starts vs Manchester City at the Bernabéu.

Eder Militão played in a warm up match with Real Madrid Castilla today. pic.twitter.com/OKKW1qkkur — (@_MadridTimes) March 20, 2024

Why do fans tend to underrate Athleticism?

It’s more relevant than ever in today’s game which also leads to nostalgia of how things were in the past. Watch this interesting discussion.

Why is Athleticism Underrated?



Exploring the game-breaking impact of speed, strength, and stamina in the beautiful game



We welcome guest @joeladejola to dive deep into the often overlooked role of athleticism in football. We explore how physical attributes like speed, strength,… pic.twitter.com/8ndtY3f28w — The Real Deal (@RealDealPods) March 20, 2024

Should Joselu be kept for next season?

The price is low and he’s outperformed expectations. I vote yay. What about ya’ll?

Joselu: “I hope to stay with Real Madrid on a permanent deal”



The striker talked about his situation in an interview with ABC.https://t.co/ukginXGeOR — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) March 21, 2024