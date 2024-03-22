 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 22 March 2024

Friday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Training continues at Valdebebas!!

All eyes on Militao’s progress. Apparently he’s close to returning, but at this moment, it’s ruled out that he starts vs Manchester City at the Bernabéu.

Why do fans tend to underrate Athleticism?

It’s more relevant than ever in today’s game which also leads to nostalgia of how things were in the past. Watch this interesting discussion.

Should Joselu be kept for next season?

The price is low and he’s outperformed expectations. I vote yay. What about ya’ll?

Poll

Should Real Madrid include Joselu in next year’s squad?

view results
  • 84%
    Yay
    (420 votes)
  • 15%
    Nay
    (79 votes)
499 votes total Vote Now

