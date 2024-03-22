A Conversation With Mink Peeters – His Time At Real Madrid, And What The Future Holds For Him

Real Madrid inaugurated their youth policy sometime in 2015 – the likes of Martin Odegaard and Marco Asensio were two of the three faces of the new project, as portrayed on the front cover of a MARCA newspaper sometime in January of that year. The third player that was introduced in that same lineup was Mink Peeters – a Dutch sensation who was making the headlines of newspapers and cover pages of big websites as the next big thing. Perhaps one of the biggest players in the world for his age, Peeters was signed in the same window as Odegaard and Asensio – and had the same profile as well: left-footed, attacking midfielder, knowing very well his way past the opponent. A down-to-earth, wonderfully gifted kid whose game was more mature than his age.

Fast forward nine years, Sam Sharpe and I were fortunate enough to learn about his time at Real Madrid Castilla, what it was like there, what it was like before and after, the challenges, and so many important questions that Mink was kind enough to answer for us.

You can watch the video version of the podcast here:

A question that surely everyone wants to know the answer to: What was it like being a Real Madrid player?

That’s a question I get a lot from people, especially after I moved. When I was playing there, they saw me as a player of Madrid. And then, when you stop playing there, they’ll ask, “How was it? Did you see Ronaldo? Did you train with the first team? Did you speak with especially all the big players they all want to hear about?”

But yeah, it was great. It was a dream for us young players. It is amazing to play for the biggest team in the world, right? And yeah, like at that point, you don’t feel like you are a Real Madrid player. You’re not really thinking about it all the time. I just now look at the fact that I’ve played there for like four or five years. That’s just unbelievable. And I’m really, really glad that I can say that I’ve played for a team like Real Madrid.

How was it like training at Real Madrid?

I moved tp Madrid when I was 16. So I was playing for Ajax, and then I moved to Madrid. And then you could tell straight away from the beginning, you could feel that this was just another level; like the training pitches, the dressing room. There were like six physios available for just a few teams, so many coaches, and every team has a doctor. All this was just unbelievable and so professional. It was amazing, to be honest.

How was your time at Ajax? Who were the notable players you played with?

We all know that Ajax is a great development school for footballers. I played with big names like Matthijs De Ligt, Justin Kluivert, Donyell Malen. They’re all performing really, really well now. So yeah, I think in my team, they’re like, only a few guys who didn’t make it. And now the other guys are playing in the first division in the Netherlands or even at the top in the Champions League. So it’s yeah, it’s really, really good to see that, that I’ve played with them. But also that, in my case I can also maybe still get to some of their level.

How did you find out Real Madrid were interested in you, and why did you go for the move, considering how Ajax are great with the whole youth academy setup?

At that time, there was a rule at Ajax that you could only sign a contract at 17 years old. In Europe and everywhere else you can sign at 16. So when the teams found out found out that this was happening in Ajax, they offered contracts to me and two other guys from my team. They both moved to England at the same time as I moved to Spain, because yeah, like it was, it was great for us, But just to make sure that you have a contract already with, like Madrid gave me a lot of perspective in the future with going to the under 19, working with great coaches, they really wanted to push me forward. And at Ajax also, I was seen as one of the big talents there. Yeah, at the same time, they had a good could not offer me anything at 16. And at the same time, Ajax, at that point, had no second team playing in the second league in the Netherlands. The second team was just playing against all the under-20 ones from the top teams, it wasn’t a professional, professional second league football. So, to me, those are some differences in my choices. The most important was – also what I I told my parents – there’s maybe one chance that I can move to Real Madrid and that’s now and yeah, I had to take this chance because yeah, I can maybe say to everyone else later that I played for Madrid and it was just my dream and yeah, I really had to follow that. So even if I had all these other options that I just said, I still would have gone to Madrid.

Madrid is just Madrid. No one can beat Madrid. I still think the same.

What was your favourite moment in a Real Madrid shirt?

I think my favorite, I think just you mentioned it because I just came back from an injury at that point. In Monaco, I came on in the second half. We were losing we had a tough match. And then yeah, played very, very well. Second half, I helped the team to secure the win. So it was really really nice. Good feeling and yeah, especially what you said I had so many injuries in Madrid. Yeah, like, I don’t know what happened. They’re still sometimes hard to think about, like, was my body not ready for it? Maybe the intensity that I moved up to was maybe, too hard. But yeah, you never know. Also, unlucky things, like I broke my wrist, I broke my collarbone. Stupid things. So overall, I had like, so many surgeries in a few years. So that took me out for a long time and then every time fighting back. The best time, when I saw this footage back, when I saw myself playing with a smile on my face when I scored. Yeah, that was good.

So, you signed a contract with Castilla, what happened then?

I extended my contract after three years, or two and a half years for two more years. And then I was starting with Castilla in pre-season. I went to the first league in the Netherlands for a long period. Yeah. So I moved over there because I really wanted to play at the highest level somewhere and get my minutes of course. So I moved back to the Netherlands. But yeah, didn’t work out as I wanted. I was not playing much. And then after that, I moved in the winter to another team in the Netherlands because I wasn’t playing much in the first league. So I moved to the second division. And then I played I played a bit more. I don’t want to speak too much about injuries. But I got an appendix surgery, so I was out for two months. So, I was playing there but not as much as I wanted, like not playing 10-15 matches straightaway. So I moved back to Castilla again, and started training there. And yet it was I felt again, like when I was in Madrid, it was good. So yeah, I extended my contract. The long periods of injuries were not the periods that helped me become the next big thing in football or taking the next step to go maybe to the first team in Madrid.

What are your thoughts on Real Madrid’s loan policy, especially when it comes to you? Do you think it was well-planned, or were you not too sure about your clubs when you got there?

I think Madrid, the feeling was really like this guy is really good. He can play wherever. So if he goes on loan there, and he’s good enough, he will play. So it’s true that Madrid were not really pushing any of these teams like saying like, ‘Play him, give him a chance’. I was hoping that Madrid maybe would push a little bit more for that level.

I also understand their point of view, like, okay, if you want to become one of our top players, you have to prove yourself. Maybe there could have been better options for me for a long period, or teams that maybe suited me better than the teams that I went to. But at the end that’s football, I think they just want to see who can survive.

I’ve learned a lot after all these years, especially with that. I’m not a guy who always wants to complain or say that it is someone else’s fault. I think I should always look first at myself. And, first of all, I had so many problems with my body. So I really was upset that I could not just train every day, play every weekend and just improve myself there. But at the same time when I was playing or training, maybe I could have done even better there. So, I think it’s not the case that Madrid or some other team were just not doing anything for me.

Were you disappointed at all that you didn’t really get shot at Castilla at any point?

You had this Real Madrid C, I think that it’s back again. It’s like for players that maybe didn’t get as many minutes but the club still trust in their abilities and talent so they can still play their matches with Real Madrid C. And then they had to choose of course, like okay, who are the guys that move up to Castilla or the guys who go on loan to somewhere else. And for me, as I said, I played when I was fit I played but they also knew that I had problems with staying fit. So I think they wanted to see if I could just play one season somewhere. And I think if I played the normal season somewhere, I could have gone to Castilla and played there a lot more. Or maybe I could maybe even make a step to training with the first team and get a few minutes there and playing my matches at Castilla. That would be my first idea of how I wanted it to go.

What was your best memory at Real Madrid?

One of my best memories is of being in the swimming pool with like all these players from the first team and speaking with Ronaldo that he spoke like a few words of Dutch, said a few bad words in my language. So it was funny, too, that he could say this. I was like, really surprised. Yeah, and it was really good, something I will always keep with me. But especially after training, seeing these guys, and of course, I trained with like, my teammates were like Valverde, Hakimi. Yeah. And the weird thing is that they are now at the top, top level, like a couple of the best players in the world. And it’s just also really nice to see that I’ve played with them and that I can also at that time I could compare my level to them. It gives me a lot of confidence that yeah, I am still going to try. They made it to the top level. So why should I not make it to maybe in the middle somewhere? So it’s really nice to think about it, but at the same time to keep some positive energy out of it.

From sharing rooms with Philipp Lienhart to having dinner with Juni Calafat and Martin Odegaard, Mink talks a lot about his time at Real Madrid, and looks fondly upon his friendship with Lienhart by calling him ‘my best friend during my time there’.

It was really fun to get to know about the inter-personal relationships between so many talented young players, all from different countries, trying to cause some movement at the biggest club in the world, and also about how they travelled with the first team in the group stages of the UEFA Youth League and how surreal the experience was.

He also mentioned Juni Calafat being the one who had the eye for his talent and then taking him to Madrid as well, which shows how much Calafat has done for this club in the past as well as now.

Mink then started to talk about the best player he played with during his time at the club.

I will not take one of the obvious ones, but I was really impressed by Borja Mayoral. I was really impressed by him. I think he was maybe the best player, yes, I think he was the best.

He’s still doing very well but the way he used to play at Madrid I used to think he’d become the first-team striker. He scored over 60 goals in the Under-19 in a tough league. He was one year younger than the other guys. I was really surprised and impressed by him and then you have like all these other guys: Hakimi's stamina was amazing. I was also really impressed by Valverde.

Borja Mayoral is doing good this season but yeah, I think he’s a name to mention because he was really good in the youth system.

What do you think was the reason for so many injuries?

I don’t know. It’s really difficult to know the reason why but in my opinion, the only reason could be that maybe I was too young. Playing with the older guys, maybe my abilities were there but my body was just not ready yet. At that time, I was just pushing, pushing, pushing, but at the same time, my body was just not ready to perform on that level, so maybe I should have stayed a bit longer at my own age, at Ajax and in Madrid as well, and train with them for a longer time so that my body maybe could get used to the load. And I was seen as this great talent, and they were seeing just the abilities, and then they move you up too soon, which is okay because some people can take it, but I think in my case, it was just too soon to play at that level.

I also had some bad tackles. So, as I fell, I broke my wrist, and then I fell and broke my collarbone. But I also had damaged ankles because of playing too much. That’s what my doctor was saying. I played with a lot of pain and with tape. Had some scans, and you could see that my ankles were just overused. Maybe I would say they were just like, pieces of bone floating in the ankle. It was not good. From the age of 20-21 to 23, I had three major surgeries on my ankles.

There are people who just train every day and don’t have any problems with it. But yeah, I was just unlucky that my ankles were just maybe not strong enough to play that much on different types of surfaces and playing with my friends as well. But the same thing also brought me the opportunity to play for Madrid and Ajax and all these teams. So it’s like, it’s yeah, a thin line between these two things, because you still need to improve, you still need to play you need to play with your friends on the street to improve your technical skills. But you also need to make sure that your body can maybe take it and in my case, I just had problems with it.

I just want to say it’s all fixed. Everything is fixed. No problems now. I’m playing, and I’m feeling very, very good. So good. Hopefully I can now just move up again to top teams.

Let’s talk about what you’ve done since. I think you won a league title in the Middle East?

Yes, true. After all the injuries and then the big surgeries with my ankles. I moved to the Middle East. I played there for one season. And then I still really had the dream to play in Europe again. First of all, I had to get the confidence back with regards to my body but after one year of playing there, I really found it back. And then I wanted to go somewhere in Europe, start at a good level, just to show everyone that I’m still trying to get as far as I can in my career. So then I had a great conversation with this team in Austria, Lafnitz. Yeah, they really wanted to start this project with me so I’m really glad that that I’m here now.

It’s the second division in Austria. Its level is quite good. It’s physical, which is a part of the game that I have to learn because I know how to play with the ball, but I still need to improve on that on that level. So it’s good for me and yeah, it would be nice to maybe go after one season to the first division in Austria and then let’s see we where we go. The good clubs also play deep in the Europa League or even in the Champions League sometimes.

Mink talked about how important and difficult it is to work on the mental side of things after injuries, and how he managed to do it.

It’s the part of the game that I also saw just now, the mental toughness, believing in yourself again, trying again. That was really tough, but I learned a lot from it. With all the stuff that I did for it, all this self-care, you see we’re all trying to get better with mental health by speaking with people, doing yoga, meditation, changing your diet, all this stuff. Which is stuff that helps get your body in the best shape performance-wise. So it was really good for me. You always have to take something out of it, and I think I’ve worked really really well on that part.

Have you got training today?

No, I’ve already trained this morning.

Good, good. Final question: Are you still in touch with any of the players that you met during your time at Real Madrid?

I’m still following these guys. Of course. Yeah. Yeah. Like, especially the guys that are performing now in the Premier League. Like Odegaard is doing very well. I talk sometimes with Philipp Lienhart, and sometimes with Fran. I congratulated Fran Garcia when he moved to the first team again and yeah, we all follow each other. He was also saying like, good luck with your career, all this stuff. So it’s good.

I’m not speaking on a daily basis with them. But yeah, you just see something, and you just have a little contact, and I’m also sure when I go to Madrid then I can maybe text them, and we just go out for coffee or whatever.

Mink talked a bit more about some other things, all of which you can find on the podcast. We’re glad he is fit, and looking to kickstart his career from the second division in Austria. I’m sure there’s a lot left in him, and hopefully, he will be able to showcase that to the world, because everyone who watched him light it up at the youth level at Real Madrid knows that the talent he had was otherworldly.

It’s also great to see that Mink is such an optimistic, hard-working person with a strong, strong mentality, and he has put so much effort into working on his mental and physical health, and not letting it all get to him. Whether or not he becomes an incredible footballer remains to be seen, but he has for sure shown that his mentality is as tough and strong as it can get.