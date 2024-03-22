Real Madrid won’t allow their players to participate in 2024 Olympic Games

Real Madrid have taken the decision not to let their players participate in the 2024 Olympic Games, which will take place in Paris this upcoming summer. The Olympic Games are not a FIFA event and that means that the clubs have the final decision on whether or not their players can participate.

“It’s clear that playing in the Olympic Games in our country is extraordinary. It’s something we will not be able to repeat in our lifetime, but Real Madrid are our employers and if they decided to veto our presence we have nothing to say about it. Plus, I think everyone knows that it’s not necessarily good to disagree with your employer on a daily basis. We would’ve liked to participate but we will support our country as fans,” said Tchouameni when asked about the matter.

It’s important to mention that it was going to be a very busy summer for those players who will also feature in the 2024 UEFA Euro. Two International tournaments in the same offseason was probably too much for Real Madrid and that’s why the club ultimately decided to keep their players out of the Olympic Games.