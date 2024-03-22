Managing Madrid Podcast: The greatness of Fede Valverde and Toni Kroos

On this Members-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Yash Thakur, Siddharth Ramsundar, and Hridyam Arora discuss:

Cautious optimism vs Manchester City

Why the schedules for both teams could have both pros and cons

How will Real Madrid approach both legs, and with who in the lineup?

The greatness of Toni Kroos

Fede Valverde’s heatmap, role, and on-ball improvement

Interesting stat he leads the league in

Why Fede Valverde is the most underrated midfielder in the world

The Thiabut Courtois injury

And more.

