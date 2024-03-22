Managing Madrid Podcast: The greatness of Fede Valverde and Toni Kroos

On this Members-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Yash Thakur, Siddharth Ramsundar, and Hridyam Arora discuss:
- Cautious optimism vs Manchester City
- Why the schedules for both teams could have both pros and cons
- How will Real Madrid approach both legs, and with who in the lineup?
- The greatness of Toni Kroos
- Fede Valverde’s heatmap, role, and on-ball improvement
- Interesting stat he leads the league in
- Why Fede Valverde is the most underrated midfielder in the world
- The Thiabut Courtois injury
- And more.
Hosts this week:
Hridyam Arora (@hridarora22)
Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)
Siddharth Ramsundar (@tacticalfouling)
Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)
