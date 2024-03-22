Endrick’s Agent Speaks About Chelsea’s Misstep as Real Madrid Secured The Brazilian Prodigy

In a recent exclusive interview with The Telegraph, Federico Peña, the agent of rising football sensation Endrick, shared his insights into the transfer saga that saw Real Madrid outmaneuver Chelsea for the talented youngster’s signature. Peña didn’t hold back in his assessment, highlighting what he perceived as a crucial error on Chelsea’s part and shedding light on Real Madrid’s strategic coup.

The transfer saga surrounding Endrick had been a focal point of speculation across the footballing world. With Chelsea initially regarded as the frontrunners for the Brazilian prodigy’s services, some were surprised when Real Madrid emerged as the ultimate destination for the highly sought-after player.

Peña addressed what he believed to be a pivotal misstep on Chelsea’s part. “The signing of Endrick will serve as a lesson to Chelsea,” Peña said. “They were the first to lead the race to obtain their services, but they did not agree on the price. When Real Madrid entered the negotiation, they were willing to pay whatever Palmeiras wanted”

Peña also revisited the Neymar transfer saga which saw the Brazilian superstar move to Barcelona — beating out Real Madrid who initially tried to sign him.

“Real Madrid decided that they would never lose a talent again since Neymar signed for Barcelona,” he said.

Endrick, along with Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo Goes, will play with Brazil against England tomorrow in an international friendly.