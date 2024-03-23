Daily Thread: 23 March 2024

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

So who stands to lose?

Since it’s looking increasingly likely that Mbappe will finally make the switch to Los Blancos this summer there’s been a lot of talk of how much deadlier the attack would be. Then there’s also been talk about dressing room disharmony and ego battles with even Mr Laporta desperate to weigh in. What is obvious is that Mbappe isn’t coming here to sit on the bench so that means one or more players will lose out on game time depending on what formation the coach decides to go with. Will it be a 4-3-3 or a 4-4-2. Have your say in the poll below.

Which formation would be ideal with Mbappe in the starting lineup?

4-3-3

4-4-2: 37% (129 votes)
4-3-3: 58% (201 votes)
Other: 4% (16 votes)
346 votes total

58% 4-3-3 (201 votes)

4% Other (specify in the comments) (16 votes) 346 votes total Vote Now

Which player is most likely to lose out on game time with Mbappe starting for Real Madrid?

Brahim

Camavinga

Rodrygo: 68% (268 votes)
Brahim: 24% (96 votes)
Camavinga: 5% (23 votes)
Other: 0% (3 votes)
390 votes total

24% Brahim (96 votes)

5% Camavinga (23 votes)

0% Other (specify in the comments) (3 votes) 390 votes total Vote Now

️ Mbappé: “My future will be resolved before the Euros.” pic.twitter.com/3XCFMjeyTg — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 22, 2024

Not sure how feasible this is.

No question it strengthens the squad though

Trent Alexander-Arnold fits every Real Madrid criteria.



Real Madrid have been monitoring him for years & are now studying the possibility of signing him. @relevo pic.twitter.com/bb1auft7NQ — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 22, 2024

