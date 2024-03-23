 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 23 March 2024

Saturday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid via Getty Images

So who stands to lose?

Since it’s looking increasingly likely that Mbappe will finally make the switch to Los Blancos this summer there’s been a lot of talk of how much deadlier the attack would be. Then there’s also been talk about dressing room disharmony and ego battles with even Mr Laporta desperate to weigh in. What is obvious is that Mbappe isn’t coming here to sit on the bench so that means one or more players will lose out on game time depending on what formation the coach decides to go with. Will it be a 4-3-3 or a 4-4-2. Have your say in the poll below.

Poll

Which formation would be ideal with Mbappe in the starting lineup?

view results
  • 37%
    4-4-2
    (129 votes)
  • 58%
    4-3-3
    (201 votes)
  • 4%
    Other (specify in the comments)
    (16 votes)
346 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which player is most likely to lose out on game time with Mbappe starting for Real Madrid?

view results
  • 68%
    Rodrygo
    (268 votes)
  • 24%
    Brahim
    (96 votes)
  • 5%
    Camavinga
    (23 votes)
  • 0%
    Other (specify in the comments)
    (3 votes)
390 votes total Vote Now

Not sure how feasible this is.

No question it strengthens the squad though

ICYMI: Luis Figo on Florentino Perez: “There are many things on which we disagree”

Luis Figo recently gave an interesting interview to Marca which touched upon on a number of topics and Managing Madrid has summarized the main talking points in this article. Give it a read.

