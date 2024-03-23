Brahim Diaz Impresses in Debut for Moroccan National Team Against Angola

In an international friendly match against Angola last night, Brahim Diaz made his debut appearance for the Moroccan national team, showcasing the same line-breaking and work rate he typically does for Real Madrid. The match, held at Stade Ardar, provided an opportunity for Diaz to ease into the national stage with his new team.

Diaz, who recently committed to representing Morocco, played with confidence and composure throughout the game. He operated mostly in the left half-space and did tremendous link-up play with Eliesse Ben Seghir.

Brahim Diaz after his Morocco debut: "I'm happy, they looked for me a lot and gave me the ball"pic.twitter.com/6RHV2pLeg6 — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) March 23, 2024

Diaz was a focal point, a creative outlet and a strong ball carrier. He also had two shots that he nearly scored from.

Morocco won the game 1 - 0, with Diaz coming off after 87 minutes. His seamless integration into the Moroccan squad and ability to adapt to international competition bode well for his future with the national team.

Brahim Diaz’s Highlights:

Post-Game Quotes:

“I am very happy and it has been a very special day,” Diaz said to reporters after the game. “I have received a lot of love. I am proud because, in addition, I felt very good on the field and it was a very nice debut. My teammates looked for me a lot, they gave me the ball and I’m happy because I felt loved.

“I will try to be in everything (every international competition) I can and in everything they let me play in. In the end, I am a Real Madrid player and I want to give my best for my club and the National Team. Anything I can contribute on the pitch, I will be happy to do.”