WATCH: Arda Güler’s Performance off the Bench for Turkey Against Hungary

In an international friendly clash between Turkey and Hungary, Arda Güler marked his return to the national team with a promising performance, despite Turkey’s 1-0 defeat. Güler, who had been sidelined due to injury earlier in the season, made his first appearance for Turkey this season, showcasing his value as he came off the bench to contribute positively to the team’s effort.

The decision to start Güler on the bench was in part a strategic move by the Turkish coaching staff, aimed at easing him back into international action after his layoff. However, once he entered the field, Güler wasted no time in making his presence felt.

Despite Turkey’s eventual loss, Güler’s impact on the game was evident. His composure on the ball and intelligent movement added a new dimension to Turkey’s midfield play. Güler’s passing range and ability to link up with his teammates were particularly notable, as he orchestrated several promising attacking moves for Turkey.

You can see Güler’s touches in his 29-minute cameo here: