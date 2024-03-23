Southgate speaks about Bellingham’s mental state heading into friendly against Brazil

In Friday’s press conference ahead of England’s upcoming fixtures, national team manager Gareth Southgate expressed his admiration for midfielder Jude Bellingham’s presence in the squad.

“We are super happy and super happy to have him, but he is still 20 years old. The success of our team will depend on the entire team,” Southgate affirmed, emphasizing the collective effort required for the team’s success.

Acknowledging Bellingham’s recent struggles, Southgate commented, “The last few weeks have been a bit difficult for him, with the injuries and the red card, so he is a bit upset.” Despite these challenges, Southgate highlighted Bellingham’s resilience and contribution to the team.

Bellingham, at just 20 years old, has shown promise and determination on the pitch, earning praise for his maturity and skill. Southgate’s words reflect the support and belief in the young midfielder as England prepares for their upcoming matches.

As England aims for success, Southgate’s focus on unity and support for all players, including Bellingham, underscores the team’s collective determination to achieve their goals.