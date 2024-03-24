Toni Kroos Impresses in Return to German National Team with Stellar Performance Against France

In his first appearance for the German national team since his initial retirement, Toni Kroos showcased his enduring class and influence on the field during the international friendly against France.

Throughout the 90 minutes of play, Kroos demonstrated his exceptional passing ability, completing an impressive 124 out of 131 passes. His precision and vision were evident as he provided a crucial assist, along with delivering two key passes that threatened the opposition’s defense.

Kolejny mecz, kolejna bramka w mniej niż 10 SEKUND



Florian Wirtz z golem, Toni Kroos z asystą❗️ Niemcy na prowadzeniu



In addition to his prowess in distributing the ball, Kroos displayed his versatility by winning six out of eight ground duels and successfully completing four out of seven long balls. His tactical awareness was further highlighted with three crucial tackles and an interception, contributing significantly to Germany’s defensive solidity.

His overall contribution to the team’s performance was instrumental, reaffirming his importance to the German squad, and it’s clear right away that he will be a focal point in Julian Nagelsmann’s system.