Daily Thread: 24 March 2024

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Felipejack , Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Valyrian Steel.

First goal for Brazil!!

At Wembley too. Hopefully the start of something special for club and country.

ENDRICK HAS JUST SCORED HIS FIRST GOAL FOR BRAZIL pic.twitter.com/clTG7Ck6un — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) March 23, 2024

Youngest players to score for Brazil National Team in their history:



1. Pelé — 16 years, 8 months

2. Edú — 16 years, 10 months

3. Ronaldo — 17 years, 7 months

4. Endrick — 17 years, 8 months



✨Just the start pic.twitter.com/1ZDoN4kSeI — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) March 23, 2024

Perfect on his return.

Toni Kroos is one of the best midfielders of all time. Germany are contenders for the EURO with him in the team.pic.twitter.com/kpqpEQkGFG — VRed Baller (@VRedBaller) March 23, 2024

| Toni Kroos was on his return to Germany for the first time since June 2021:



- 143 touches

- 1 assist

- 2 key passes

- 121/128 accurate passes

- 6/8 duels won

- 3 tackles

- 0 times dribbled past

- 2–0 win over France



German Maestro pic.twitter.com/lbSuekkSF3 — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) March 23, 2024

Sell Rodrygo for 100m or Brahim for 40m?

Personally think there should be no selling talk right now. Though Brahim for 40mil sounds like Odegaard waiting to happen all over again.