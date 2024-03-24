Endrick Reflects on Emotional Victory as Brazil Beats England at Wembley

Endrick stole the spotlight at Wembley Stadium as Brazil clinched a 1-0 victory over England. Coming off the bench, he secured the winning goal, igniting a wave of emotions both on and off the field.

In a post-game interview, Endrick revealed the depth of his feelings. Despite his decisive goal, he couldn’t shake off the lingering disappointment of missing a chance for a second goal before the final whistle, saved by England’s goalkeeper, Pickford.

“I’m still thinking about it,” Endrick confessed. “The end hurt me. I had another chance to score the second, but I was only thinking about the goal.”

Reflecting on his performance, Endrick described it as a “unique sensation.”

“It’s incredible, I was playing videogames on career mode and I also scored on my first game for Brazil here in Wembley”.

The presence of his family, girlfriend, and managers added to the intensity of the moment. “I’m not a big crybaby,” Endrick remarked, “but it’s something unique, and I’m very happy.”

Brazil’s coach, Dorival Junior, also spoke to the media after the match, and had high praise for Endrick.

“I believe that if Endrick keeps being serious, a hard worker.. he will become an historical name for Brazilian football and world football,” Dorival said. “But we need to be calm with Endrick. He’s just starting now. But he’s different. His skills are different”.