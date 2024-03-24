Tchouameni: “We were outclassed in every area of the game”

Following France’s loss to Germany in an international friendly, midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni candidly addressed the team’s performance in a post-game interview with the sideline reporter. Tchouameni expressed his disappointment, stating, “We were outclassed in every area of the game: we all have to do better!”

In his remarks, Tchouameni emphasized the team’s inability to execute their game plan effectively against a formidable opponent — one led by Toni Kroos who had a monumental return to the German National Team. He acknowledged the strength of the German team, admitting, “We couldn’t put our game plan in place. We came up against a great team.

“We need to do better, individually and collectively.”

In the loss, Tchouameni had 63 touches in his 74 minutes, had four interceptions, and completed 94% of his passes.

He also was on the end of a hard challenge from fellow Real Madrid teammate Toni Kroos:

France play Chile next, on March 26th, at Stade Orange Vélodrome.