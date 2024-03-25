Real Madrid scouting River Plate’s Mastantuono -report

Real Madrid are scouting River Plate’s central midfielder Franco Mastantuono, according to a report published today on MARCA. Mastantuono is 16 years old and has already played nine games for River’s senior team, clearly establishing himself as one of the most promising players in Argentinian football.

Mastantuono has a €45 million release clause on his contract with River, shich is somewhat affordable if his potential is indeed that promising. The young player would not be allowed to play in Europe until the summer of 2026, but several other clubs are monitoring his situation and paying attention to his recent performances in order to potentially secure his signing, per that same report.

Some of Real Madrid’s scouts traveled to Argentina to see Mastantuono in person, but the club has not started negotiating for him yet. Mastantuono is left-footed, offensive-minded central midfielder who could also play as an attacking midfielder behind the striker. He has also played some minutes on the right wing.