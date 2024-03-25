 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: March 25, 2024

Your Manic Monday Issue of the Daily Merengue!

By NeRObutBlanco
Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - Liga F Photo by Alberto Gardin/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d love to hang out with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

The Stance Regarding a Possible Alphonso Davies Transfer

Ok Yeah, I Like It

Interesting design, daring color, which brings fond memories along with it.

Also kinda reminds me of...

This desert rose

Whose shadow bears the secret promise

This desert flower

No sweet perfume ever tortured me more than this

So... This is Something That’s Regularly Brought Up

What do you think the future holds for Rodrygo with a certain someone’s (possible) imminent arrival?

