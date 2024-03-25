Open Thread: March 25, 2024

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d love to hang out with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.
The Stance Regarding a Possible Alphonso Davies Transfer
Real Madrid and Bayern keep their positions on Alphonso Davies.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 25, 2024
◉ Bayern want Davies to sign new deal before June or he will be available on the market. Not leaving for free.
◉ Real want Davies; no plans to pay €60m, fee has to be lower. Personal terms, not an issue. pic.twitter.com/kuB9a1J6Xd
Ok Yeah, I Like It
Interesting design, daring color, which brings fond memories along with it.
Real Madrid and Y-3 collab for their new fourth kit pic.twitter.com/UYJARz73ut— B/R Football (@brfootball) March 25, 2024
| Real Madrid's new fourth kit for the season!— EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) March 25, 2024
In collaboration with Adidas Y-3! pic.twitter.com/9LzKwXtBVs
Also kinda reminds me of...
This desert rose
Whose shadow bears the secret promise
This desert flower
No sweet perfume ever tortured me more than this
So... This is Something That’s Regularly Brought Up
What do you think the future holds for Rodrygo with a certain someone’s (possible) imminent arrival?
| Liverpool is interested in Rodrygo, and has already made contact with Real Madrid.— CentreGoals. (@centregoals) March 21, 2024
Rodrygo is concerned about his place in the team with the arrivals of Mbappe and Endrick soon, and Madrid is expected to demand at least £85 million for his transfer.
[@sport via… pic.twitter.com/oaHfSkHZFY
