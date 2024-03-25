Open Thread: March 25, 2024

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d love to hang out with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

The Stance Regarding a Possible Alphonso Davies Transfer

Real Madrid and Bayern keep their positions on Alphonso Davies.



◉ Bayern want Davies to sign new deal before June or he will be available on the market. Not leaving for free.



◉ Real want Davies; no plans to pay €60m, fee has to be lower. Personal terms, not an issue. pic.twitter.com/kuB9a1J6Xd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 25, 2024

Ok Yeah, I Like It

Interesting design, daring color, which brings fond memories along with it.

Real Madrid and Y-3 collab for their new fourth kit pic.twitter.com/UYJARz73ut — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 25, 2024

| Real Madrid's new fourth kit for the season!



In collaboration with Adidas Y-3! pic.twitter.com/9LzKwXtBVs — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) March 25, 2024

Also kinda reminds me of...

This desert rose Whose shadow bears the secret promise This desert flower No sweet perfume ever tortured me more than this

So... This is Something That’s Regularly Brought Up

What do you think the future holds for Rodrygo with a certain someone’s (possible) imminent arrival?