WATCH: Vinicius gets emotional while explaining racist abuse he has suffered in Spain

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior talked to the press during a press conference ahead of Brazil’s friendly match against Spain, which will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu. Vinicius was asked about the racist abuse he has been suffering over the last few years and he burst into tears.

Vinicius Junior in tears as he talks about the racist abuse he has suffered in some Spanish stadiums.

pic.twitter.com/YBbP99STf8 — Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) March 25, 2024

“I’m feeling worse and worse after every single case happens but I have to stand here. I’m not fighting against the Spanish fans, I’m fighting against racism around the world. I’ve asked UEFA, FIFA or Conmebol for help, they are big entities who can fight against that. The main issue here is that in Spain, racism is not a crime,” said Vinicius.

“Playing football is important but fighting racism is even more important so that black people can live a normal life. If that was the case I would play my team’s games focused in what matters. I want to keep playing so that everyone can live a normal life,” he added.