Real Madrid Unveils Striking Y-3 4th Kit in Collaboration with Yohji Yamamoto

Real Madrid fans are in for a treat this weekend as the club prepares to debut its new 4th kit in a highly anticipated match against Athletic Club. The kit, a result of a collaboration between the club and renowned designer Yohji Yamamoto under the Y-3 label, promises to turn heads both on and off the pitch.

Available in two vibrant colors—purple and orange—the new kit features a distinct rose emblem, drawing inspiration from the early days of the partnership between adidas and Yohji Yamamoto. The design encapsulates a fusion of modern aesthetics with traditional elements, reflecting the essence of both Real Madrid’s heritage and Yohji Yamamoto’s avant-garde style.

Love this kit. Not sure what the consensus is, but right away, love it. pic.twitter.com/QGnI6pErwz — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) March 25, 2024

To promote the unveiling of the new kit, notable players including Naomie Feller, Jude Bellingham, David Alaba, and Misa Rodríguez took to the club’s official social media channels donning the attire.

Real Madrid released this statement on their official website regarding the new kit: