According to Spanish outlet Revelo, Real Madrid have decided to part ways with Vinicuis Tobias at the end of the season and will not execute their buy-option. Last summer, the decision was made to extend the loan of 20-year-old Brazilian right back. This move was strategized to grant the club additional time to assess the player’s development and capabilities, while also offering Tobias a broader platform to demonstrate his skills and potential for growth. Despite this opportunity, the consensus within Madrid’s management is that Vinicius Tobias has not yet reached the level needed to satisfy the first team’s requirements. Furthermore, the financial demands of Shakhtar Donetsk for a permanent transfer are deemed excessive by the Spanish giants.

The initial arrangement to secure Tobias on loan for 18 months, with an option to purchase for approximately €18 million, was facilitated by UEFA’s approval in the wake of the geopolitical tensions resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. During his tenure at Madrid, Tobias has been a prominent figure in Raul’s Castilla squad and has participated extensively in the UEFA Youth League under Arbeloa. However, his involvement has dwindled in recent times.

Critics and supporters alike have pointed out areas of improvement for Tobias, notably his tactical awareness, defensive prowess, and crossing ability. On the flip side, his exceptional dribbling skills and ability to contribute offensively as a fullback have been widely acknowledged.

Despite the scarcity of top-tier right backs in the market, Madrid’s assessment is that the investment required to secure Tobias on a permanent basis does not align with his contributions on the field. Speculation suggests a return to Shakhtar Donetsk or a possible move to Sporting CP in Portugal, where interest in the player has been rumored.