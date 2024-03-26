Heroes & Villains: 26 Mar. 2024

“I’m just on some [blank] ish, that [blank] stuff...I really don’t care about none of that MM superstardom ish...that’s on God” — Juninho “This MM game was meant for a select number of fews, a select few...and that’s what it is today. We professionals, son, we professionals at what we do, cut it. Ain’t nothing changed. Always remember that. You see Juni still here doing it. Ain’t nothing changed. (Bleep) all these nonbelievers man.” — KungFuZiziou

I keep hearing chatter about how Rodrygo should be sold or benched or is replaceable. So let’s dive into a few facts because I don’t have time nor patience.

Fact #1: According to Fbref, Rodrygo is in the 85+ Percentile as a forward in Assists, Shot Creating Actions, Pass Completion, Progressive Passes, Progressive Carries, Successful Take-Ons, Progressive Passes Rec, and Interceptions (!!). Rodrygo is is in the 90+ Percentile in the above listed stats besides Assists.

Fact #2: According to Fbref, Rodrygo is in the 85+ Percentile as a AM/Winger in Non-Penalty Goals, Non-Penalty xG, Non-Penalty xG + Non-Penalty xA, Pass Completion, and Touches in Penalty Area. Note he’s only the 82 Percentile in Successful Take-Ons and the 84th Percentile in Progressive Carries.

Fact #3: Brahim (who Fbref only lists as an AM / Winger) only beats Rodrygo at Assists, xAG, Shot Creating Actions, Progressive Passes, and Tackles. In all of these stats, Brahim and Rodrygo rank in less than the 85+ Percentile.

Fact #4: Brahim (who Fbref again only lists as an AM / Winger) only beats Leroy Sane (also listed as an AM / Winger) at non-Penalty Goals Total and Passes Completed %.

Yes — Rodrygo needs to improve. Yes — Rodrygo’s entourage needs to speak more eloquently. But Rodrygo is at worst the 4th most talented player at RM and more realistically the 3rd. Good luck to the football world if next year is a frontline of Vini - Mbappe - Rodrygo.

️ Rodrygo: “I play for Brazil & the biggest club in the world. If I couldn’t handle pressure I wouldn’t be here.” pic.twitter.com/xH563n5N7M — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) March 23, 2024

Seen It All

No words necessary...

Vinicius Junior in tears as he talks about the racist abuse he has suffered in some Spanish stadiums.

pic.twitter.com/YBbP99STf8 — Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) March 25, 2024

I've always said this and I will always keep saying this:



Vinicius is not perfect. He makes mistakes, but none of those mistakes gives anyone the right to racially abuse him. Not a kid who thinks he knows better, not an old man who's seen how the world works. No one. — Hridyam (@hridarora22) March 25, 2024

WTFYM | LIKE THAT

“Everything was studded, we so star studded...Diamonds all over me. Drip all over me. You can’t roll with me”

MM told me that Mbappe is going to ruin our locker room. Laporta told me that Mbappe will ruin our harmony and our financial structure. PSG told me that he’ll be bigger than the club.

Real Madrid laughed.

No one at Real Madrid believes that Mbappé will ‘ruin’ the dressing room. In fact, it’s the opposite.



In the dressing room, they are counting the days to welcome him at the club. @relevo pic.twitter.com/5iYBjJ8RaX — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 25, 2024

Love this quote from Carvajal:



“The arrival of Mbappé doesn’t generate jealousy, the people who have been at a club the longest are the ones in charge of making sure that in the locker room everyone is going in the same direction.



"When one goes off the rails a little bit, grab… — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) March 20, 2024

“Rodrygo is concerned about his place in the team with arrival of Mbappe”



This is Rodrygo and Vini literally asking Juni Calafat to sign Mbappe for Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/NimoWdvhYC https://t.co/Sj1ujS1Hcw — WolfRMFC (@WolfRMFC) March 21, 2024

Family Forever. Slimed In. 4L

“Came from nothing, you can’t feel what I’m saying”

A beautiful letter from Real Madrid’s next Brazilian Golden Boy to his brother. Endrick. Future Icon.

Dear Endrick — Whatever happens...you’ve already won.

“Mom eating the old bread. Dad sleeping under the ticket booth. Mom crying in the bathroom. Dad crying on the couch.



The life we are living right now did not come out of nowhere.”@Endrick writes a letter to his little brother. https://t.co/MTd9a9kqKU — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) March 25, 2024

Beautiful. Long live sibling love and family. https://t.co/QgKrZeYqrO — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) March 25, 2024

Endrick making it very clear that he has this thing called aura. pic.twitter.com/g3Nndh7m9v — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) March 23, 2024

