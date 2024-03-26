 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Managing Madrid Podcast: Castilla Corner: Some Raul Criticism

Hridyam and Sam discuss what Raul could do better as a coach, among other things.

By Hridyam Arora and Sam Sharpe
Real Madrid Castilla v Castellon - Primera RFEF Photo by Diego Souto/Getty Images

On this episode of the Castilla Corner Podcast, Hridyam Arora and Sam Sharpe discuss:

  • The two losses on the trot for Castilla
  • Why hasn’t Raul been playing his new signings?
  • Sam’s article about La Fabrica’s dormancy
  • Mink Peeters
  • Next fixtures
  • Endrick’s ceiling

And a lot more.

Hosts this week:

Hridyam Arora (@hridarora22)

Sam Sharpe (@CastillaStats)

