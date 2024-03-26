Managing Madrid Podcast: Castilla Corner: Some Raul Criticism

On this episode of the Castilla Corner Podcast, Hridyam Arora and Sam Sharpe discuss:

The two losses on the trot for Castilla

Why hasn’t Raul been playing his new signings?

Sam’s article about La Fabrica’s dormancy

Mink Peeters

Next fixtures

Endrick’s ceiling

And a lot more.

Hosts this week:

Hridyam Arora (@hridarora22)

Sam Sharpe (@CastillaStats)