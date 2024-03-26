Managing Madrid Podcast: Carvajal and Vinicius press conferences; Leny Yoro; Kroos at the Euros

On this Members-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Mehedi Hassan discuss:

Would Toni Kroos retire if he wins the Euros?

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Juanlu

How Real Madrid can play if they had 2 attacking wingbacks

Leny Yoro

Thoughts on the Y-3 kit

The Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr press conferences

And more.

Hosts this week:

Mehedi Hassan (@MHassanFootball)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)